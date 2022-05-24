ENT and Allergy Associates® Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Allergist/Immunologist Aaron Westreich, M.D.

Tarrytown, New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is pleased to announce the recruitment of Aaron Westreich, M.D. as its newest fellowship-trained Allergist/Immunologist. Dr. Westreich will begin practicing in Howard Beach, Queens as of September 1st, 2022. Howard Beach is one of 14 new practice sites that ENTA will be on-boarding as a result of its recently announced merger with Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York.

Effective July 1st, ENTA and Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York will combine to substantially increase access to high-quality Otolaryngology, Allergy and Audiology services throughout the Bronx, Queens, and Long Island. The union will further enhance ENTA’s reputation as the largest otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, consisting of over 235 physicians throughout its 58 locations in New York and New Jersey.

Dr. Westreich will be joining the existing roster of highly-trained physicians practicing in Howard Beach, including Otolaryngologists Steven Alexander, M.D. and Roni Keller, M.D.

Dr. Westreich completed his Medical Degree at University of Maryland School of Medicine in 2017. He went on to complete his Pediatric Residency at University of Minnesota, followed by a Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO. Dr. Westreich trained in both adult and pediatric allergy and immunology and is excited to care for patients of all ages in the Howard Beach community.

“We have been proud to serve the Howard Beach community over the years. Merging with ENTA was the right decision for our team and for our patients, as the union allows us to tap new resources to better serve this population and the surrounding areas,” says Roni Keller, M.D., Partner at ENTA and Otolaryngologist practicing in the Howard Beach location. “We have not provided Allergy and Immunotherapy services at our Howard Beach location in the past. We welcome Dr. Westreich to the Practice and are looking forward to being able to provide patients with access to his expertise.”

Added Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, “We are ecstatic to welcome Dr. Aaron Westreich to our organization. His training and clinical philosophy position him well to serve the many residents of Southern Queens and nearby communities. His knowledge base will complement the other specialists and sub-specialists practicing alongside him that are joining our team from Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York.”

Commented Prashant Ponda, M.D., ENTA’s Director of Allergy, “What makes ENTA so special is how we can provide patients with access to the full-spectrum of complementary services under one roof at each of our locations. By organizing our offerings under this patient-centric model, we maximize patient convenience and access to care. Allergy treatment is an important pillar of our programming, and we are proud of our success in treating over 275,000 patients year after year. We are confident that Dr. Westreich is the perfect fit for the Howard Beach community and will service the population for years to come.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and then easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 235 physicians practicing in 58 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 100,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.