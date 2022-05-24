FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD, FDE, FSL, EUR, ETP & FTB



NEO Symbol – FJFB

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending May 31, 2022.

The cash distributions are payable on June 7, 2022 to Unitholders of record on May 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FUD $0.0650 First Trust AlphaDEXTM Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0600 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0450 First Trust AlphaDEXTM European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0450 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0400 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0300 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0333

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $202 billion as of April 29, 2022 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca .

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552