Beam Global Reports Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results

May 24, 2022 Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Fiscal Q1 2022 and Recent Company Highlights

Generated the highest quarterly revenues in the company’s history of $3.8 million, a 175% increase over Q1 2021

Q1 22 system deliveries 250% higher than Q1 21

Grew pipeline to a new record of over $100M

Reduced the gross loss in Q1 2022 by 3 percentage points, compared to Q1 2021, in spite of inflationary pressures

Closed the strategic acquisition of All Cell Technologies, LLC (All Cell), an energy storage leader, which is expected to secure vital battery supply, reduce battery costs for Beam, and increase Company revenues

Received a $2.4 million order from mobile EV charging company SparkCharge for Beam AllCell™ battery products

Received a follow-on order from the California Department of General Services for 23 EV ARC™ systems to charge fleet EVs for government agencies

Awarded Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement for electric vehicle charging infrastructure to provide a streamlined procurement process

Beam Global products featured on the front cover of the FHA NEVI Program Guidance document

Selected for autonomous wildfire fighting exercise, Project Vesta, to charge electric vehicles that were used to provide autonomous wildfire fighting experiment

Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation in 2022 American Business Awards®



“We continue to make advances across all areas of our business with new records in revenues, product deliveries and, perhaps most importantly, pipeline,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam. “Deliveries and new opportunities in the quarter came from government and commercial sectors and we anticipate strong continued growth from both. Operationally we are more efficient and producing product at a faster rate than at any time in our history. Our acquisition of a battery technology company makes us unique in the industry and will, I believe, further improve our efficiency and profitability. Improving our gross margins at a time of historically high inflation is a powerful testament that our cost management efforts are paying off. The combination of all these factors bodes well for an excellent 2022 for Beam Global.”

First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenues

Beam Global reported record quarterly revenues in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 of $3.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 175%. Revenues included $0.4 million for battery storage devices as a result of closing the acquisition of All Cell in early May. Shortly following the closing, Beam received a $2.4 million order for Beam AllCell™ battery products.

Gross Loss

Gross loss in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $0.3 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in the prior year. As a percentage of sales, the gross loss improved by three percentage points reflecting favorable fixed overhead absorption and improved labor efficiency due to the increase in production levels. This was partially offset by an increase in material costs for steel and other components due to supply chain shortages and other inflationary pressures.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The increases were primarily due to the addition of All Cell expenses, increased sales and marketing expense to support revenue growth, increased legal and accounting services partially due to the acquisition, and other increases.

Cash and Working Capital

At March 31, 2022, we had cash of $19.2 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2021. The cash decrease was primarily from operating activities and the purchase of working capital from All Cell. Our working capital decreased from $24.6 million to $21.8 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition, its expected benefits and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Beam Global Condensed Balance Sheets (000's omitted) March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 19,176 $ 21,949 Accounts receivable 2,634 3,827 Prepaid and other current assets 1,755 180 Inventory, net 4,403 1,611 Total current assets 27,968 27,567 Property and equipment, net 1,107 650 Operating lease right of use asset 2,097 2,030 Goodwill 4,600 - Intangible assets, net 10,676 359 Deposits 62 52 Total assets $ 46,510 $ 30,658 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,036 $ 1,567 Accrued expenses 1,113 727 Sales tax payable 67 57 Deferred revenue 1,425 136 Contingent consideration, current 876 - Operating lease liabilities, current 611 468 Total current liabilities 6,128 2,955 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 122 118 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 375 - Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,537 1,607 Total liabilities 8,162 4,680 Total stockholders' equity 38,348 25,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,510 $ 30,658



