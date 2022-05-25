Samba TV Announces Expansion in German Market following Record Year

English German

HAMBURG, Germany, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, a global leader in television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced two key hires, Elmar Stein and Finn Lühr, to further expand the company’s advanced TV footprint and increase revenue growth in Germany.



“With approximately €4.7 billion spent annually to reach German households, advertisers’ heightened need to improve audience reach and scalability in this fragmented TV landscape has propelled Samba TV’s momentum in the market,” said Samba TV’s Managing Director of Germany, Carsten Schüler. “Analysis from our latest State of Viewership Report shows 93% of linear ad impressions reached only 55% of viewers in German households. We’re helping advertisers and agencies address this and achieve deduplicated incremental reach by leveraging our TV viewership data and insights to extend linear TV strategies across screens. Elmar and Finn will be instrumental in scaling and deepening this success across the German market, where advertisers are eager to explore TV advertising innovations that bridge linear TV and digital, scale their audience targeting strategies and provide seamless viewing experiences.”

Before joining Samba TV, Elmar led sales and digital marketing teams at RMS and Ströer Digital Media. He brings 12 years of experience across display, mobile, video, audio, and programmatic trading to his new role as Director of Sales. Elmar will oversee Germany’s sales strategy and agency growth, focusing on making Samba TV’s first-party viewership data more available for cross-screen TV planning, activation, and measurement. He will also direct strategic initiatives to cement Samba TV’s position as a market leader in TV data analytics.

Finn has deep knowledge in the German digital market and joins Samba TV from SmartStream.TV, part of ProSieben Sat.1. As Senior Sales Manager, Finn will build and strengthen partnerships with Fortune 100 brand advertisers and their agencies through Samba TV’s managed service and programmatic offering.

About Samba TV Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has futureproofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

