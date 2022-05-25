Havila Shipping ASA: First quarter 2022 accounts

English Norwegian

Summary

The market for the company’s vessels was weak seasonally in the first quarter, especially for anchor handling vessels, but with a significant improvement from March. Compared with the first quarter of 2021, revenues have increased as a result of more vessels in operation.

Agreement with lenders entered into in 2020 clarifies the company’s obligations to lenders for the period until 2024. Five vessels in lay-up, whereof 3 AHTS and 2 PSV, have been agreed sold. It is expected that all vessels will be handed over to a new owner no later than the third quarter. The sold vessels have been in storage for a long time, two of the vessels since 2015.

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 52.2 million in Q1 2022, compared with NOK 16.3 million in Q1 2021.

Total operating income was NOK 147.9 million in Q1 2022, compared with NOK 100.5 million in Q1 2021.

The group had as of 31/03/22 22 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.

The fleet utilization Q1 2022 was 84 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.

Result for 1 quarter 2022

Total operating income amounted to NOK 147.9 million (NOK 100.5 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 95.7 million whereof NOK 16.9 million is reimbursement of costs from the banks for the vessels in lay-up. This reimbursement is divided between NOK 6.4 million on crew expenses, NOK 7.3 million on vessel expenses and NOK 3.2 million on other operating expenses. (NOK 84.2 million whereof NOK -16.8 million was change of loss on receivables). Ordinary operating expenses were NOK 78.7 million (NOK 101.0 million).

Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 52.2 million (NOK 16.3 million).

Depreciation was NOK 52.8 million (NOK 50.6 million).

Net financial items were NOK - 15.8 million (NOK - 77.6 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 5.2 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 0.6 million), and value adjustment of debt was NOK - 18.5 million (NOK - 75.9 million).

The profit before tax was NOK - 16.2 million (NOK - 112.8 million).

Balance and liquidity per 31/03/22

Total current assets amounted to NOK 341.4 million on 31/03/22, whereof bank deposits were NOK 66.9 million (of this NOK 0.5 million restricted withholding tax). On 31/03/21, total current assets amounted to NOK 231.7 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 94.7 million (of this NOK 0.6 million restricted withholding tax).

Net cash flow from operations was in Q1 2022 NOK - 12.5 million (NOK 47.1 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK 3.3 million (NOK -24.9 million). Payment of loan instalments and lease liabilities constituted a net change from financing activities of NOK - 23.8 million (NOK - 33.1 million).

As of 31/03/22, the book value of the fleet is NOK 1,433 million. In 2021, the company carried out new impairment assessments on 31.12.19 and 30.06.20 following orders from Finanstilsynet. The effects of the changes are shown in note 7.

Total long-term loan debt recognized in the balance sheet was per 31/03/22 NOK 1,555.3 million, of which interest-bearing debt amounts to NOK 1,465.0 million and non-interest-bearing debt NOK 90.3 million. As of 31/03/22, nominal value of interest-bearing debt was NOK 2,373.9 million, and nominal value of non-interest-bearing debt was NOK 1,610.9 million. Of nominal interest-bearing debt 16.5 % are loans in USD, while the remaining loans are in NOK. Secured debt are classified as long term debt, except from known instalments which is classified as short term debt.

Fleet

Havila Shipping ASA operates 20 vessels,

11 PSV

- Four owned externally

- One owned 50% and not consolidated

5 AHTS

3 Subsea (one hired out on bareboat contract)

1 RRV (bareboat)

Employees

Havila Shipping ASA had per 31/03/22 398 employees on the company’s vessels and 15 employees in the administration.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment