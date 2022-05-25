Daxor’s Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA-100®) To Be Used As a Key Metric in Study of “Long Hauler” COVID-19 Patients

Oak Ridge, TN, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today participation in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Intramural Research Program-sponsored study titled “An Observational Study of Neurologic Function after COVID-19 Infection” utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer, “BVA”) technology. The study is being conducted under the leadership of Avindra Nath, M.D. at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) located in Bethesda, Maryland.



Dr. David S. Goldstein, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Associate Investigator, NINDS, commented, “One of the mysteries of post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 is the basis for non-specific, enduring, debilitating symptoms such as ‘brain fog’ executive dysfunction, exercise intolerance, and orthostatic intolerance. There are several potential mechanisms, including low blood volume. The 131I-albumin technique is a well-established method for measuring blood volume.

“We are honored to collaborate with such an esteemed group of investigators at one of the most important medical research centers in the world to provide unique medical insights into what may be affecting thousands suffering from ‘Long Haul’ COVID-19. BVA is used daily at leading hospital centers to treat patients and for groundbreaking medical research because of its unique accuracy and clinical utility,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

Daxor’s BVA-100 system is routinely used for numerous medical indications, including critical care, neuro critical care, hypertension, and heart failure. Daxor is currently under contract with the Department of Defense to develop a portable next-generation blood volume analyzer capable of faster measurement and a unique, patent-pending fluorescence technology.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.