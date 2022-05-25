RTOERO urges Ontarians to speak with one voice this election on issues of dignity, survival

Toronto, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO is sounding the alarm on issues of dignity and survival during the federal election campaign. This month, it launched a digital campaign urging Ontarians to speak with one voice on three critical issues: environmental stewardship, geriatric healthcare and seniors strategy.

The campaign invites Ontarians to send a letter to their candidates asking for their positions on the issues. The campaign website is vibrantvoices.ca/provincial. A social media campaign will run featuring the campaign video called One voice.

Quotations

“If dignity and survival aren’t at the core of all decision-making now, with the breadth of our knowledge and resources, then it calls into question our character and ethics as humans,” says Rich Prophet, RTOERO chair of the board. “By speaking with one voice on critical issues, our hope is we can drive home for candidates that we expect compassionate leadership and real action.”

“The response to the pandemic shows that we can work together to drive massive change,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “That’s what we need now to secure a sustainable, flourishing future for every Canadian.”

Resources for media Op-ed articles

RTOERO has prepared the following op-ed articles on its three focus issues for the election. Media is invited to use the articles with an RTOERO byline or repurpose the content in other ways. If publishing as op-ed articles, the byline can be Rich Prophet, RTOERO chair, and Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO.

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, RTOERO is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. It welcomes members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education.

