Sakon Recognized as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

CONCORD, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, the leading platform and services provider for understanding, managing, and transforming enterprise communications, has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobility Management Services, Global. Sakon is one of nineteen MMS providers acknowledged by Gartner and plotted based on ability to execute and completeness of vision.



“We believe, inclusion of Sakon as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global MMS is recognition of our strategic platform approach,” said Amine Doukkali, Chief Operating Officer at Sakon. “Today’s enterprises are struggling to manage a growing number of device types and programs across too many distinct, non-connected platforms. The Sakon Device Lifecycle Platform positions itself at the center of that vexing storm, integrating data, distilling key information, and delivering powerful insights. Our purpose-built platform brings order to today’s chaotic and ever-expanding device ecosystem, orchestrating workflows while controlling costs and ensuring high end-user satisfaction.”

The Sakon Device Lifecycle Platform is the first data integration and orchestration engine that joins all the pieces of the digital-first enterprise device ecosystem into a harmonious whole. Its modular design is highly configurable to a wide range of enterprise use cases, including: Device Lifecycle Management, Device-as-a-Service, Managed Mobility Services, and BYOD+. The platform supports a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others.

“This recognition reflects the fact that Sakon is helping today’s leading organizations do nothing less than empower employees, launch innovative offerings, and power business transformation,” added Andy Goorno, Sakon’s Chief Executive Officer. “In other words, enterprises are pivoting to the Sakon Device Lifecycle Platform to support a set of quite complicated strategic demands because managing large device deployments means orchestrating complex device lifecycle events across a broadening ecosystem of platforms and service providers. Our MMS clients have had their ‘Device Epiphany’ – the days of struggling to get internal IT or disconnected managed service providers to effectively manage all manner of proliferating devices are over.”

Today, Sakon offers an MMS solution globally and manages more than 2 million mobile devices across all five regions on its device lifecycle platform, both for its direct customers and through its systems integrator partners. It delivers capabilities via the Sakon Device Lifecycle Platform and continuously expands its integrations with mobility service providers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and OEM platforms to facilitate real-time updates about estates, orders, tickets and SLAs. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable, BYOD, mobile device as a service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global, Katja Ruud, Leif-Olof Wallin, Bill Menezes, 16 May 2022

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sakon:

Headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts, Sakon provides a purpose-built cloud-based platform to manage all data and experiences to support Enterprise Communication Services and the Modern Device Lifecycle. Sakon integrates with mobility service providers, VARs, ISVs, and OEM platforms to facilitate a seamless end-to-end customer experience with real-time updates about estates, orders, tickets, and SLAs. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable, BYOD, mobile device as a service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments. The company was founded in 2003 and has over 700 employees with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. For more information, go to www.sakon.com.