Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Predicting the Future Needs of the Workforce

Boca Raton, FL, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on May 31 to understand how employers are attempting to predict the future needs of the workforce.

To make the best decisions about the future, HR requires the use of advanced data and analytics. The three main elements of the workplace: people, processes, and technology, must be used by HR organizations to achieve success.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Predicting the Future Needs of the Workforce Through Advanced Analytics, focuses on how:

The maturity level of an organization’s workforce data and analytics program

How leading organizations are using workforce data and analytics to determine business actions that can be taken to meet the needs of the future workforce

How organizations use data to improve performance

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5STM2KC. Participants will receive summary survey results six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s strategy brief, What are the Best Ways to Prepare Your Organization’s WFM for the Future?

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are making to predict the needs of the future workforce and plan for those futures. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they design and deliver HR solutions.

“Organizations can no longer chase the newest trend or just react to events that have already happened. The best organizations are not only thinking in terms of prediction but also preparedness,” said Cliff Stevenson, Principal HR Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Recent years may have been a harsh teacher for many in the business world, but the lesson was learned: be ready for anything.”

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.