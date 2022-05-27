Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 394 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 19 May 2022 and 25 May 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 184
|35.28
|35.64
|34.88
|324 012
|MTF CBOE
|8 737
|35.26
|35.64
|34.88
|308 067
|MTF Tuquoise
|1 111
|35.25
|35.68
|34.86
|39 163
|MTF Aquis
|1 851
|35.26
|35.62
|34.88
|65 266
|20 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 041
|36.12
|36.64
|35.58
|326 561
|MTF CBOE
|8 707
|36.10
|36.56
|35.56
|314 323
|MTF Turquoise
|1 199
|36.10
|36.58
|35.56
|43 284
|MTF Aquis
|1 901
|36.10
|36.56
|35.56
|68 626
|23 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 948
|36.15
|36.42
|35.86
|323 470
|MTF CBOE
|8 337
|36.16
|36.44
|35.88
|301 466
|MTF Turquoise
|1 077
|36.17
|36.52
|36.00
|38 955
|MTF Aquis
|1 858
|36.15
|36.44
|35.94
|67 167
|24 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 819
|35.95
|36.34
|35.44
|317 043
|MTF CBOE
|8 353
|35.94
|36.34
|35.42
|300 207
|MTF Turquoise
|1 069
|35.93
|36.22
|35.44
|38 409
|MTF Aquis
|1 892
|35.94
|36.30
|35.44
|67 998
|25 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 507
|35.82
|36.54
|35.48
|304 721
|MTF CBOE
|7 977
|35.84
|36.52
|35.52
|285 896
|MTF Turquoise
|1 052
|35.91
|36.54
|35.58
|37 777
|MTF Aquis
|1 774
|35.85
|36.44
|35.46
|63 598
|Total
|101 394
|35.86
|36.64
|34.86
|3 636 008
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 300 shares during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 219 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 May 2022
|2 900
|35.12
|35.36
|34.90
|101 848
|20 May 2022
|400
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|14 200
|23 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 May 2022
|3 000
|35.49
|35.74
|35.30
|106 470
|25 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|6 300
|-
|-
|-
|222 518
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 May 2022
|4 000
|36.39
|36.60
|36.18
|145 560
|23 May 2022
|1 700
|36.14
|36.40
|36.00
|61 438
|24 May 2022
|400
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|14 560
|25 May 2022
|3 119
|36.47
|36.56
|36.40
|113 750
|Total
|9 219
|-
|-
|-
|335 308
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 70 744 shares.
On 25 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 843 635 own shares, or 6.36 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
