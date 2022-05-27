Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 394 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 19 May 2022 and 25 May 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 19 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 184 35.28 35.64 34.88 324 012 MTF CBOE 8 737 35.26 35.64 34.88 308 067 MTF Tuquoise 1 111 35.25 35.68 34.86 39 163 MTF Aquis 1 851 35.26 35.62 34.88 65 266 20 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 041 36.12 36.64 35.58 326 561 MTF CBOE 8 707 36.10 36.56 35.56 314 323 MTF Turquoise 1 199 36.10 36.58 35.56 43 284 MTF Aquis 1 901 36.10 36.56 35.56 68 626 23 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 948 36.15 36.42 35.86 323 470 MTF CBOE 8 337 36.16 36.44 35.88 301 466 MTF Turquoise 1 077 36.17 36.52 36.00 38 955 MTF Aquis 1 858 36.15 36.44 35.94 67 167 24 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 819 35.95 36.34 35.44 317 043 MTF CBOE 8 353 35.94 36.34 35.42 300 207 MTF Turquoise 1 069 35.93 36.22 35.44 38 409 MTF Aquis 1 892 35.94 36.30 35.44 67 998 25 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 507 35.82 36.54 35.48 304 721 MTF CBOE 7 977 35.84 36.52 35.52 285 896 MTF Turquoise 1 052 35.91 36.54 35.58 37 777 MTF Aquis 1 774 35.85 36.44 35.46 63 598 Total 101 394 35.86 36.64 34.86 3 636 008

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 300 shares during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 219 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022:







Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 May 2022 2 900 35.12 35.36 34.90 101 848 20 May 2022 400 35.50 35.50 35.50 14 200 23 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 May 2022 3 000 35.49 35.74 35.30 106 470 25 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 6 300 - - - 222 518









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 May 2022 4 000 36.39 36.60 36.18 145 560 23 May 2022 1 700 36.14 36.40 36.00 61 438 24 May 2022 400 36.40 36.40 36.40 14 560 25 May 2022 3 119 36.47 36.56 36.40 113 750 Total 9 219 - - - 335 308

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 70 744 shares.

On 25 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 843 635 own shares, or 6.36 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

