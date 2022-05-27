Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers 21 Mortgage-Free Homes to Gold Star Families in Honor of Memorial Day

Staten Island, New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring the memory of 21 servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by paying off the mortgage on their homes.

Tunnel to Towers will ensure the families these heroes left behind will always have a place to call home.

21 Gold Star families are from 16 states and including the families of:

Air Force Captain Jeffrey Hill - Elk River, MN

Army Sergeant Andrew Chaisson - Becker, MN

USMC Staff Sergeant John Stock - Hughes Springs, TX

Army Sergeant Dennis Lee - Killeen, TX

Army Sergeant First Class Benjamin Bitner - Wesley Chapel, FL

Army Staff Sergeant Paul Olmstead - West Valley, UT

Air Force Major Brad Funk - Farr West, UT

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Frank Bryant Jr. - Coronado, CA

Navy Master At Arms Dameshvar Jaikaran - San Diego, CA

Army Private First Class Steven Drees - Peshtigo, WI

Army Staff Sergeant Ronnie Sanders - Fayetteville, NC

Army Lieutenant Colonel Christian Blevins - Pinehurst, NC

Army Staff Sergeant Alex French - Milledgeville, GA

Army Staff Sergeant Kenneth Bennett - Stephens City, VA

Army Staff Sergeant Steve Blass - Estherville, IA

Air Force Master Sergeant Archie Hodsdon - Mexico, ME

Army Staff Sergeant Frank Adamski III - Colchester, CT

Army Staff Sergeant Timothy Walker - Spring Hill, TN

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.

“This Memorial Day is the first time in 20 years America’s servicemen and women are not in harm’s way on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. These conflicts are over, but families are still dealing with the loss of husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. I ask all Americans to take a minute to think of these heroes and their families who have sacrificed so much over the last two decades,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set a goal to reach 1,000 mortgage-free homes delivered across the country to our nation’s military and first responders by the end of the year.

Join us on our mission to provide mortgage-free homes to the heroes and the families they leave behind by donating $11 per month at T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

