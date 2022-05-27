MEDIA ADVISORY: OFL Executive Vice-President available for comment at canvass for NDP candidate Judith Monteith-Farrell

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is going door-to-door to engage voters on issues like decent work, livable income support, affordability, and well-funded public services.



On Friday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m., OFL Executive Vice-President, Janice Folk-Dawson, will lead a labour canvass in support of NDP candidate, Judith Monteith-Farrell, in Thunder Bay-Atikokan. This labour canvass is one of many planned across the province in the lead-up to the provincial election on June 2.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: 332 May St N., Thunder Bay, ON

The Ontario Federation of Labour knows that the Ontario NDP is the best choice for working people and their families in this election. Folk-Dawson will be talking to voters about how an NDP government will put workers first.

The full list of labour canvass events can be found here .

