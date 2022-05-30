RTOERO 2022 scholarships invest in the health of seniors, communities

Toronto, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across Canada, post-secondary students are preparing to make a difference in their areas of study and communities. The RTOERO scholarship program is helping 20 of them to get there. 

This year, RTOERO has awarded scholarships valued at $3,000 each to 20 college and university students who are enrolled in programs that lead to a career in education, environmental stewardship or seniors’ health and well-being. 

“We believe in the power of our community to secure a better future. So we are committed to do that for students, each other and seniors in Canada,” says Rich Prophet, chair of the RTOERO. 

RTOERO members are encouraged to recommend students for the annual scholarships. To date, RTOERO has awarded scholarships totaling more than $550,000.

To apply for the scholarships, students had to describe how their studies and goals relate to RTOERO’s purpose, what influenced them to pursue their intended career and how their contributions (to family, school, work, community) have aligned with RTOERO’s goal and values.

This year’s recipients are studying in programs including nursing, medicine, speech-language pathology, social work, health sciences, biomedical engineering, physiotherapy, pharmacy and education. “We look forward to seeing the impact they will make in their chosen fields, and on our collective welfare,” says Prophet.

See the attached press release for the full list of the 2022 scholarship recipients.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice for healthy, active living in retirement and has 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada. RTOERO is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education community retirees. The organization welcomes members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and the broader education sector.

