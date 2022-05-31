ValueSelling Associates Shares Strategies to Drive Sales Productivity at Sales 3.0 Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. will be a premier sponsor and host a panel session at Selling Power’s upcoming Sales 3.0 Conference on June 13-14 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. The 2022 Sales 3.0 conference is the first time that many people in the B2B sales leadership community will meet face-to-face since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The impressive agenda promises to provide B2B sales, sales operations, and sales enablement leaders with strategic insights to drive improved sales performance and revenue growth.



Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, states, “Creating value has always been the cornerstone of our sales training and coaching programs at ValueSelling Associates. That’s why it’s especially appropriate that as we return to face-to-face networking, the theme for this year’s Sales 3.0 conference is ‘The New Rules for Value Creation.’ In our panel session, we’ll explore how some organizations – including Kimberly-Clark and Dun & Bradstreet – have thrived over the past two years while selling in a virtual environment and the factors that enabled their success.”

The details of the ValueSelling Associates’ panel session at the conference follow:

What: Driving Sales Productivity in a Virtual World: A Common Approach to Selling and Engagement

Where: Sales 3.0 Conference, Philadelphia, PA

When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 2:20 – 2:50 pm

Who:

Julie Thomas, President and CEO, ValueSelling Associates, Inc. (moderator)

Amanda Huston, Sales Learning and Development Team Leader, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Joe Timpone, Vice President, Sales Training and Enablement, Dun & Bradstreet



Session Description: The rapid onset of remote work has impacted every part of the B2B sales world, from purchasing behavior to supervisor-rep dynamics. Many sales organizations have been happy merely to survive — and others thrived, successfully implementing complex change-management initiatives and hitting aggressive revenue goals. Attendees will learn what these organizations did that their competition did not.

To join the Sales 3.0 conference, register here for an in-person or virtual pass.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results.

