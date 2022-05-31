Access Receives Prestigious Award for Energy Sector Contribution

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce it has been recognized for its outstanding support of the energy industry by Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administration (CAPLA). The prestigious T. Cathy Miller Champion Award was presented to Access in an awards ceremony on May 27, 2022, in recognition for its numerous contributions through partnerships, education, sponsorships and encouraging employees to become involved in CAPLA initiatives.



Most recently, Access collaborated with CAPLA’s Electronic Land File committee to produce the “Adventures in Digitization Playbook”, a comprehensive guide and resource outlining the processes, best practices and key learnings for digitizing land files. The playbook launch was supported with a free webinar open to North American land professionals, as well as an interview with CAPLA’s Executive Director, Deb Watson, on Access’ “Out of the Box Live” talkshow-style webinar.

“Access is a fantastic partner of CAPLA. They collaborated with our committee members to create an important, foundational document that CAPLA members were asking for,” says Watson. “Access showed great dedication to CAPLA by providing valuable time and resources – during the height of the pandemic – to complete this project. It is a significant contribution to the digital literacy of our membership.”

In February 2022, Access and CAPLA released a follow-up resource to the original playbook which dives deeper into the best practices of how to set up a method of organization that will help companies easily access and use their data.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to CAPLA and the energy industry overall,” said Ken Davis, Access CEO. “Digitization of records is more important than ever, as the pandemic has taught us. We are honored to have the opportunity to share our expertise and help facilitate more seamless digital transformation initiatives. Access is committed to helping our clients, in the energy sector and across many other industries, simplify and accelerate the process to meet business goals.”



For more information about the award, visit www.caplacanada.org.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About CAPLA

In Canada, land administration professionals working in the energy industry are represented by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administration (CAPLA®). Based in Calgary, Alberta, CAPLA is one of the largest oil and gas membership associations in the country with ~800 members. CAPLA provides a Code of Conduct, ethics training, education seminars, workshops and courses, an annual conference, leadership development, mentoring opportunities, a job bank, and a busy calendar of networking events.