Great Plains Communications Adds New 400 Gbps-Capable Fiber Route from Omaha to Kansas City

Blair, Nebraska, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately-owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, announced the completion of a new high-capacity 400 Gbps-capable route between Omaha, Nebraska and Kansas City, Kansas.

This diverse and reliable addition to the GPC network enables the company to provide multi-Gbps. service to large enterprise, hyperscalers and fiber to the tower (FTTT) customers. It will also allow carrier and wholesale customers to scale quickly and efficiently, positioning them to keep pace with rising demand and technology shifts. The route provides up to 400 Gbps wave service between the 1623 Data Center in Omaha and the 1102 Grand Data Center in Kansas City utilizing Ciena 6500 optical DWDM with flex grid technology.

“With the continuing rise of bandwidth demand, the ability to rapidly scale is essential, said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer at Great Plains Communications. “This route addition is just one example of the company’s commitment to continue expanding and improving our network to meet the changing needs of our customers as we position them for success both now and in the future.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.