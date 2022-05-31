Kering: KERING COMPLETES THE SALE OF GIRARD-PERREGAUX AND ULYSSE NARDIN

| PRESS RELEASE
May 31, 2022
KERING COMPLETES THE SALE OF
GIRARD-PERREGAUX AND ULYSSE NARDIN
Kering today announced that it has completed the sale of its entire stake (100%) in Sowind Group SA, which owns the Swiss watch manufacturers Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin, to its current management, in accordance with the terms announced on January 24, 2022.
| A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.
