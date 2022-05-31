Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, negotiates settlement to return its games and property without qualification in Clearfield County

Harrisburg, PA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pace-O-Matic announced that its attorneys negotiated a settlement that includes the return of its skill games, related equipment and money seized without qualification. This property was wrongfully seized during raids conducted by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Clearfield County District Attorney’s office in September of 2021. Click here to read the order.

“This is a tremendous victory and vindication of Pennsylvania Skill games, powered by Pace-O-Matic, and reaffirms our status as legal games of skill,” said Pace-O-Matic spokesman Mike Barley. “This is another step in our effort to have legal games of skill further legitimized. In fact, Pace-O-Matic stands out among our competitors as the active and driving force seeking additional regulation and taxation. It is not often that a company or industry that markets a legal product approaches the state General Assembly asking for additional regulation and taxation.

“Pennsylvania Skill has pumped new life into our commonwealth’s small businesses, fraternal and social clubs and veterans organizations by providing them with an entertainment product that the public enjoys. Meanwhile, research data proves we do not impact the revenue of casinos and the lottery, both of which have achieved record profits year after year.”

Unlike other forms of gaming, Pennsylvania Skill games are manufactured in the commonwealth, and over 90% of the profits stay inside the state. That is unheard of in the gaming and many other industries. Pace-O-Matic is proud of its record and looks forward to solidifying its position in the market so the company can continue to benefit Pennsylvania businesses, clubs, and taxpayers now and in the future.

Pace-O-Matic's Pennsylvania Skill products are manufactured by Miele Manufacturing in Williamsport, which has created nearly 200 direct jobs in the state. Additionally, Pennsylvania Skill game revenue has become a lifeline to fraternal clubs and organizations across the commonwealth, including American Legions, VFWs, and local fire companies.

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance, Pace-O-Matic employs a team of former Pennsylvania State Police officers to enforce all terms of contracts and codes of conduct. These contracted terms limit the number of machines, where they are placed in a location and have protections in place to prevent anyone underage from playing the devices.

In 2014, the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas ruled that Pace-O-Matic's Pennsylvania Skill games are legal as games of predominant skill. Click here to read that court decision.

