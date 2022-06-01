Fabletics Launches Pride Capsule in Partnership with GLAAD to Support The LGBTQ+ Community

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announced the launch of its limited-edition ‘United in Pride’ Capsule in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Inspired by Fabletics’s core values of fostering inclusivity, love, acceptance and equality for all, the ‘United in Pride’ campaign features members of the LGBTQ+ community and offers looks designed for every body.

As part of its commitment to inclusive representation and its established partnership with GLAAD, Fabletics is making a $25k donation to GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy organization. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD is dedicated to shaping the narrative and continuing the conversation on important matters around intolerance with the hope that everyone can live and love freely. The funds will go towards culture changing programs that champion the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

The ‘United in Pride’ capsule puts a spin on Fabletics’s core styles to inspire self-love and support the LGBTQ+ community. “This year’s capsule offers a variety of gender-neutral styles intended to promote love and awareness. Inclusion and representation are core values at Fabletics, we hope customers wear their Pride and show their true colors this Pride season and beyond!” said Kelli Dugan, Chief Design and Merchandising Officer at Fabletics.

Set in bright colors and geometric prints, which are a nod to the symbolic Pride flag, the collection is gender neutral, featuring bestsellers from the brand’s recent category expansions into Swim and Sleep, iconic performance staples like a PowerHold legging and built-in bra tank, and this summer’s hottest accessory, the bucket hat.

The 12 styles include:

The limited- edition ‘United in Pride’ Collection is available in inclusive sizes ranging from XXS- 4X, with VIP prices starting at $14.95. See and shop the full collection online and in Fabletics retail locations globally on June 1st.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. Fabletics is the sister brand to YITTY, a shapewear brand created in partnership with three-time Grammy Award-winning artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo, which launched in 2022. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

Media Contacts:

Arielle Schechtman: aschechtman@fabletics.com

Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/513a6288-d7d0-4f0d-af52-ece6bc98b96b