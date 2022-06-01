NNIT A/S: NNIT wins substantial contract for administrative IT systems and services with Danmarks Nationalbank

Today, NNIT was awarded the contract for delivery of administrative IT systems and services to Danmarks Nationalbank. The contract has an estimated worth of DKK 1 billion and runs for a period of six years with the possibility for extending for another two years. Danmarks Nationalbank is expected to sign the contract on June 14, 2022 after expiration of the standstill period.

After signing, a period of transition will commence with NNIT preparing for takeover of operations from the current supplier by late November, 2022. NNIT will assume operations of all administrative IT applications and infrastructure, including maintenance and support.

As part of the contract, NNIT will also be responsible for the ongoing digital transformation and development as laid out in Danmarks Nationalbank’s IT strategy from 2020, delivering on the transformation to a hybrid cloud setup and paying particular attention to providing stable and secure solutions to match the requirements of a central bank.

CEO Pär Fors comments: ”We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this very important and substantial contract, which is in a league of its own in the history of NNIT. During the tender process, we were assessed on a number of parameters, in tough competition, not least on quality and sustainability, and we are so very proud to have made it to the finish line after more than a year of preparation and assessments”.

NNIT’s background as leading IT supplier to one of the most regulated industries in the world and intense focus on quality is a great fit for the financial sector – and for Danmarks Nationalbank. With this contract, NNIT is further cementing its reputation for the ability to deliver on quality, security and stability of operations while simultaneously developing and scaling for the future.

While the contract will contribute positively to NNIT’s revenue and earnings in the coming years, the 2022 outlook for revenue growth of 2-5% with an operating profit margin before special items of around 5% is unchanged. The structural transformation of the Group is still expected to lead to special items up to the same level as in 2021.

Contact for further information

Pernille Fabricius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 9500

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES Excellis Health Solutions, SL Controls, and prime4services. Read more at www.nnit.com .

Attachment