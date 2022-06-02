Press release, Helsinki, 2 June 2022 at 10 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from Seattle Children’s Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") today announced it has received an NBS 5+ system order from Seattle Children’s in the United States.

The Nexstim NBS 5+ system, released in 2021, gives customers access to the software of both Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) and NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) systems. This means that the system can be used for both neurosurgical mapping and treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “The NBS 5+ system has been an important addition to our product range as it allows us to deliver all FDA 510(k) indications within the same system. The new configuration has received a warm welcome among hospitals and clinics interested in our technology. We are happy to see that the majority of top ranked pediatric neurosurgery programs in the US have adopted our technology and we welcome Seattle Children’s Hospital to our user community.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

