SalesHood Expands Executive Team to Meet Increasing Demand for Sales Enablement and Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading purpose-built sales enablement platform, announced three additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Josh Cruickshank as Chief Sales Officer, Jon Carlson as Vice President of Marketing and Brett McBee-Wise as Vice President of Product. Recently named a Momentum Leader and Top Sales Product by G2, SalesHood is poised for continued growth in the back half of the year with this experienced team in place. SalesHood's purpose-built, all-in-one sales enablement platform is designed to help fast-growing, hybrid revenue teams learn and collaborate more effectively, deliver better buyer experiences and boost sales productivity.

"SalesHood is the most comprehensive sales enablement platform on the market helping companies achieve revenue growth," said Lindsey Armstrong, Executive Chair of SalesHood's Board of Directors. "Adding seasoned executives such as Josh, Jon and Brett at a crucial time in the company's growth is key to continuing to meet rapid demand for the company's platform and meet the needs of SalesHood customers."

Josh Cruickshank, the newly appointed CSO, is a seasoned sales executive with over 20 years of experience leading sales teams in hyper-growth companies, and is charged with overseeing the next phase of SalesHood's revenue growth. Josh began his career with SalesHood five years ago as a Sales Director and has headed the sales team through strong bookings and growth for the past two years.

Brett McBee-Wise, the new Vice President of Product, comes to SalesHood as a veteran in the GTM tech space. He has led product, engineering and design teams during growth stages at Marketo (acquired by Adobe), Genius (acquired by CallidusCloud) and Bright Funnel (acquired by Terminus). Brett will connect the art of product development with market trends to ensure customer loyalty and high growth for SalesHood.

SalesHood's new VP of Marketing, Jon Carlson, comes with rich experience and a proven track record in demand generation, brand building and customer marketing strategies, having served in marketing leadership positions for the past seven years, previously as Sr. Director of Marketing for a sales enablement company. Jon oversees demand operations, PR and content marketing efforts to ensure the company continually hits its targets and amplifies its story of enablement excellence in the market.

"There's never been a better time to be a part of SalesHood and the explosive sales enablement platform. We could not be more excited to welcome Josh, Jon and Brett to our leadership team," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood.

Founded in 2013—and recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Sales Products of 2022 by G2— SalesHood is the leading all-in-one sales enablement platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. SalesHood is proven to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Companies like Drift, Demandbase, Bombora, Omada Health, Sage, Seagate, RingCentral, Tanium, Trinet, and Yext use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes with 100% virtual training, coaching and selling—at scale. For more information, please visit SalesHood.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

