THE US AIR FORCE AND SPACE FORCE HIGHLIGHTS INTERNATIONAL SPACE DOMAIN AWARENESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Accelerator, powered by both the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, and SpaceWERX, is currently seeking applicants for its 3-month Fall Accelerator focused on International Space Domain Awareness. This is the program's first internationally focused Accelerator. Applications are currently being accepted for both US and international small businesses and startups with dual-use technology that can provide commercial capabilities to support International Space Domain Awareness and Spaceflight Safety. The problem statement this accelerator hopes to solve is:

How might the United States Space Force, its friends, and allies introduce commercial capabilities to its mission environment for International Space Domain Awareness and Spaceflight Safety?

Space Domain Awareness (SDA) includes the ability to understand, monitor, and study satellites within space. This is done through detection, tracking, identification, and characterization to support activities and the resilience of space systems in support of the international SDA missions.

With private sectors around the world accelerating new capabilities for Space Domain Awareness, the US and its partners are interested in increasing the ability to support and enhance the awareness of the space environment with commercial data and tools for shared security and prosperity. Submitted solutions may augment, supplement, backup, complement, and improve current SDA mission sensors, systems, and analysis and may include data, software tools, mission system elements, as well as services provided directly to US and international space operations.

Both US and international solutions, with commercial market viability, are desired across a wide array of relevant technologies. Mature solutions may have demonstration opportunities in training exercises with operational users.

The International Space Domain Awareness Accelerator cohort is sponsored by ONE Dev and kicks-off August 9th. Eight companies will participate in the Accelerator, drawing on expertise from Government Sherpas, Commercial Sherpas, Allied Experts, and consultants. Participant companies will make crucial connections that will enable them to promote their technology and advance their position in acquiring contracts. The International Space Domain Awareness Accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event on November 3rd attended by Government and Commercial scouts.

The Ask Me Anything event for this accelerator is on June 15th at 1:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, please visit https://catalystaccelerator.space/casda-global-space-domain-awareness/.

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.

Attachment