See ZeroFox External Cybersecurity In Action at RSA Conference 2022 Booth S-1235

Experience new product innovations, including Intelligence Search, facial comparison and physical security intelligence enhancements

The company will host a demonstration at 12:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday June 7 in the booth to discuss top cyber threats facing the financial services, public sector and retail industries

WASHINGTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced plans to exhibit at RSA Conference, Booth S-1235, from June 6-9 in San Francisco, CA. At the event, ZeroFox will showcase product innovations and threat intelligence investments, including advances in AI algorithms for facial comparison, robust intelligence feeds to integrate into the security technology stack, and advanced intelligence search tools for security analysts. Attendees will receive a full demonstration of the ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform, which combines human and machine intelligence to discover and disrupt threats beyond the corporate perimeter. On Tuesday, June 7 at 12:45 p.m. PT, ZeroFox’s VP of Intelligence will be onsite to discuss external cybersecurity as a critical security solution and present proprietary threat research on the top cyber threats facing the financial services, retail and government sectors in Q1 2022.

Since last year’s conference, ZeroFox has made significant investments to expand visibility outside the corporate perimeter, find hidden threats to brands, domains, and executives, and enable proactive decision-making through both informational and actionable intelligence. Product demonstrations will be delivered on the show floor, with enhanced capabilities including:

Intelligence Search: Search our vast threat indicator data lake of millions of data points, with datasets spanning botnets, exploits, vulnerabilities, domains, ransomware and other dark web sources.

Search our vast threat indicator data lake of millions of data points, with datasets spanning botnets, exploits, vulnerabilities, domains, ransomware and other dark web sources. Request for Intelligence Submission Tool : Securely manage and submit new RFIs directly in the ZeroFox Platform to gain access to on-demand intelligence analysts for investigations, assessments and other intelligence.

: Securely manage and submit new RFIs directly in the ZeroFox Platform to gain access to on-demand intelligence analysts for investigations, assessments and other intelligence. Intelligence Feeds: Integrate ZeroFox threat data, enhance alert context and prioritize remediation efforts for fraud, identity, network and dark web underground intelligence.

Integrate ZeroFox threat data, enhance alert context and prioritize remediation efforts for fraud, identity, network and dark web underground intelligence. Physical Security Intelligence Boundary Mapping : Gain situational awareness of physical security incidents within a specific geographic location to take protective action quickly.

: Gain situational awareness of physical security incidents within a specific geographic location to take protective action quickly. Adversary Disruption: See the enhanced Disruption dashboard in the ZeroFox Platform and learn more about ZeroFox’s 460k+ takedowns processed in Q1 2022 .



AJ Nash, Vice President of Intelligence, will host an in-booth demonstration on external cybersecurity and the ZeroFox approach to discovering and disrupting threats outside the perimeter. During the talk, Nash will review key findings from the latest ZeroFox threat research, including top TTPs leveraged by threat actors in Q1 2022 targeting the financial, retail and public sector on Tuesday, June 7 at 12:45 p.m PT. These quarterly assessments provide forecasting intelligence to help internal cybersecurity teams become more proactive in their security preparations. Attendees will gain a more comprehensive understanding of the external threat landscape facing their internal cyber security teams while reviewing key threat trends including phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks. Physical copies of this research will be available in Booth S-1235 as well. ZeroFox provides these resources as part of its commitment to provide security teams with timely, relevant, and proactive intelligence.

For media inquiries related to ZeroFox and its presence at RSAC, or to schedule meetings during the event, please email zerofox@skyya.com .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

