Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 95 682 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 26 May 2022 and 1 June 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 417
|36.85
|37.36
|36.36
|310 166
|MTF CBOE
|7 998
|36.87
|37.40
|36.36
|294 886
|MTF Tuquoise
|980
|36.88
|37.32
|36.38
|36 142
|MTF Aquis
|1 798
|36.86
|37.34
|36.38
|66 274
|27 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 098
|37.59
|37.96
|37.12
|304 404
|MTF CBOE
|7 854
|37.61
|37.98
|37.20
|295 389
|MTF Turquoise
|1 041
|37.63
|37.96
|37.34
|39 173
|MTF Aquis
|1 888
|37.61
|37.96
|37.12
|71 008
|30 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 546
|38.55
|38.68
|38.40
|329 448
|MTF CBOE
|7 629
|38.53
|38.68
|38.42
|293 945
|MTF Turquoise
|963
|38.53
|38.60
|38.44
|37 104
|MTF Aquis
|1 737
|38.53
|38.66
|38.42
|66 927
|31 May 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 506
|38.06
|38.36
|37.90
|323 738
|MTF CBOE
|8 047
|38.06
|38.46
|37.92
|306 269
|MTF Turquoise
|1 061
|38.05
|38.28
|37.96
|40 371
|MTF Aquis
|1 849
|38.05
|38.28
|37.92
|70 354
|1 June 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 554
|38.12
|38.46
|37.66
|326 078
|MTF CBOE
|7 867
|38.11
|38.42
|37.64
|299 811
|MTF Turquoise
|1 045
|38.16
|38.42
|37.74
|39 877
|MTF Aquis
|1 804
|38.14
|38.42
|37.76
|68 805
|Total
|95 682
|37.84
|38.68
|36.36
|3 620 172
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 300 shares during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 May 2022
|400
|37.20
|37.20
|37.20
|14 880
|30 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|31 May 2022
|3 900
|37.96
|38.40
|37.58
|148 044
|1 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|4 300
|-
|-
|-
|162 924
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 May 2022
|3 500
|36.95
|37.30
|36.50
|129 325
|27 May 2022
|1 800
|37.76
|37.90
|37.60
|67 968
|30 May 2022
|3 400
|38.49
|38.70
|38.00
|130 866
|31 May 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 June 2022
|2 500
|38.22
|38.42
|38.10
|95 550
|Total
|11 200
|-
|-
|-
|423 709
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 63 844 shares.
On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
