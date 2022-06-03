Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 95 682 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 26 May 2022 and 1 June 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 26 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 417 36.85 37.36 36.36 310 166 MTF CBOE 7 998 36.87 37.40 36.36 294 886 MTF Tuquoise 980 36.88 37.32 36.38 36 142 MTF Aquis 1 798 36.86 37.34 36.38 66 274 27 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 098 37.59 37.96 37.12 304 404 MTF CBOE 7 854 37.61 37.98 37.20 295 389 MTF Turquoise 1 041 37.63 37.96 37.34 39 173 MTF Aquis 1 888 37.61 37.96 37.12 71 008 30 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 546 38.55 38.68 38.40 329 448 MTF CBOE 7 629 38.53 38.68 38.42 293 945 MTF Turquoise 963 38.53 38.60 38.44 37 104 MTF Aquis 1 737 38.53 38.66 38.42 66 927 31 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 506 38.06 38.36 37.90 323 738 MTF CBOE 8 047 38.06 38.46 37.92 306 269 MTF Turquoise 1 061 38.05 38.28 37.96 40 371 MTF Aquis 1 849 38.05 38.28 37.92 70 354 1 June 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 554 38.12 38.46 37.66 326 078 MTF CBOE 7 867 38.11 38.42 37.64 299 811 MTF Turquoise 1 045 38.16 38.42 37.74 39 877 MTF Aquis 1 804 38.14 38.42 37.76 68 805 Total 95 682 37.84 38.68 36.36 3 620 172

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 300 shares during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 May 2022 400 37.20 37.20 37.20 14 880 30 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 31 May 2022 3 900 37.96 38.40 37.58 148 044 1 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 300 - - - 162 924









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 May 2022 3 500 36.95 37.30 36.50 129 325 27 May 2022 1 800 37.76 37.90 37.60 67 968 30 May 2022 3 400 38.49 38.70 38.00 130 866 31 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 June 2022 2 500 38.22 38.42 38.10 95 550 Total 11 200 - - - 423 709

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 63 844 shares.

On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

