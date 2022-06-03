Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM


 

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 95 682 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 26 May 2022 and 1 June 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
26 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 417 36.85 37.36 36.36 310 166
MTF CBOE 7 998 36.87 37.40 36.36 294 886
MTF Tuquoise  980 36.88 37.32 36.38 36 142
MTF Aquis 1 798 36.86 37.34 36.38 66 274
27 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 098 37.59 37.96 37.12 304 404
MTF CBOE 7 854 37.61 37.98 37.20 295 389
MTF Turquoise 1 041 37.63 37.96 37.34 39 173
MTF Aquis 1 888 37.61 37.96 37.12 71 008
30 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 546 38.55 38.68 38.40 329 448
MTF CBOE 7 629 38.53 38.68 38.42 293 945
MTF Turquoise  963 38.53 38.60 38.44 37 104
MTF Aquis 1 737 38.53 38.66 38.42 66 927
31 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 506 38.06 38.36 37.90 323 738
MTF CBOE 8 047 38.06 38.46 37.92 306 269
MTF Turquoise 1 061 38.05 38.28 37.96 40 371
MTF Aquis 1 849 38.05 38.28 37.92 70 354
1 June 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 554 38.12 38.46 37.66 326 078
MTF CBOE 7 867 38.11 38.42 37.64 299 811
MTF Turquoise 1 045 38.16 38.42 37.74 39 877
MTF Aquis 1 804 38.14 38.42 37.76 68 805
Total   95 682 37.84 38.68 36.36 3 620 172

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 300 shares during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 May 2022 400 37.20 37.20 37.20 14 880
30 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
31 May 2022 3 900 37.96 38.40 37.58 148 044
1 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 4 300  - - - 162 924


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 May 2022 3 500 36.95 37.30 36.50 129 325
27 May 2022 1 800 37.76 37.90 37.60 67 968
30 May 2022 3 400 38.49 38.70 38.00 130 866
31 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
1 June 2022 2 500 38.22 38.42 38.10 95 550
Total 11 200 - - 423 709

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 63 844 shares.

On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares. 

