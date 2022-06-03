Verusen Strengthens Executive Team Lineup; Names Tech Veteran Ross Sonnabend to Senior Vice President, Head of Product for the Supply Chain Innovator

ATLANTA, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global supply chain intelligence innovator, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Ross Sonnabend as Senior Vice President, Head of Product.



Reporting directly to Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO, Ross will direct the Verusen Product team on product design and innovation, strategy, and overall product vision. As Head of Product, Ross is responsible for product and design, the product portfolio and the customer experience. He will oversee every element of Verusen’s product portfolio from conceptualization to launch and post-launch performance, helping deliver sustainable value in terms of revenue and profits.

Ross brings to Verusen exceptional expertise and industry knowledge in technology products. In addition, he has over 20 years of experience with established and startup companies, drawing on a background in Business Strategy, Finance, Operations, and Product Management. Ross has worked with investors, founders, and management to help strategize and develop company vision, bring products to market, and ultimately take ideas from paper to scaled businesses.

Most recently, Ross was Senior Vice President, Product, Strategy, and Marketing at RF Code, a leader in industrial IoT and hardware asset management for data centers and supply chains. Before RF Code, Sonnabend served as COO of Univa (sold to Altair in 2020) and was a founding member of Interset Software, a leader in Security Analytics, which was sold to Microfocus in 2019.

“I am excited to be joining Verusen, helping solve critical global supply challenges in an industry ripe for change,” said Ross. “Verusen is revolutionizing how companies manage their supply chain materials to help companies better deliver for their customers. I look forward to helping the company build on expanding its disruptive product line in both the Indirect MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) and Direct Materials space.”

This is the third executive-level hire made by Verusen in as many months, following the appointment of John Head , Senior Vice President, Sales, and Customer Success and Addy Robinson , Head of People Operations. The company recently secured its $25 million Series B funding and is on track to continue its hypergrowth in 2022.

“Ross brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the role as Head of Product,” said Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO. “He’s got a laser-sharp industry focus on supply chain and IoT product cycles and will help us identify target markets and evaluate market trends, product industry, and competition strategies. Having someone of his caliber, instincts, and background on our executive team is a win-win for our company and clients. It’s a fast-growth time at Verusen, and It’s important to have the right people in the right position in the artificial intelligence and machine learning industry. That’s why we are especially excited to welcome Ross to Verusen.”

Verusen has experienced rapid growth in the past year. The company offers software that extracts information from a company’s data to gain vital real-time insights into its supply chain. As a result, clients can realize savings within three months of implementation and save 15-20% of their working capital savings. This helps reduce its risk and optimize the materials used to run its manufacturing operations.

Verusen is an award-winning technology company and employer. The company was named an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter , a Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Top 40 Innovative Technology Compan y and recognized as a leader in four distinct categories by Powderkeg , a digital community and job-matching platform: Top Tech Companies , Best Tech Companies to Work For , Best Remote Companies To Work For , and Companies with the Best Work-Life Balance .

