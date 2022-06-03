Finacity Facilitates the Renewal of USD 100 million Trade Receivable Funding for Pyxus

STAMFORD, Conn., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) today announced that it has facilitated the renewal of a $100 million multi-country, two-year committed trade receivables funding program for Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) (“Pyxus”), a global value-added agricultural company and a Finacity client since 2006. The program was renewed at significantly improved pricing levels. Obligor countries include, among others: Indonesia, Korea, Hong Kong, Egypt, Morocco, UAE, Eastern European countries, EU countries, Mexico and the USA.



About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

