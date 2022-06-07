ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
30-Jun-2254,120€558.5100€30,226,561.20
31-Jun-2253,164€543.4774€28,893,432.49
01-Jun-2236,596€533.4491€19,522,103.26
02-Jun-2228,072€531.5920€14,922,850.62
03-Jun-2233,958€530.7982€18,024,845.28

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

