ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 30-Jun-22 54,120 €558.5100 €30,226,561.20 31-Jun-22 53,164 €543.4774 €28,893,432.49 01-Jun-22 36,596 €533.4491 €19,522,103.26 02-Jun-22 28,072 €531.5920 €14,922,850.62 03-Jun-22 33,958 €530.7982 €18,024,845.28

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



