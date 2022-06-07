ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|30-Jun-22
|54,120
|€558.5100
|€30,226,561.20
|31-Jun-22
|53,164
|€543.4774
|€28,893,432.49
|01-Jun-22
|36,596
|€533.4491
|€19,522,103.26
|02-Jun-22
|28,072
|€531.5920
|€14,922,850.62
|03-Jun-22
|33,958
|€530.7982
|€18,024,845.28
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
