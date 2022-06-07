Command Alkon Announces Ranjeev Teelock as Chief Product Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, proud to announce the addition of Ranjeev Teelock to the Senior Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Teelock will drive scalable processes around the entire product lifecycle from conception to design through development and then market launch which focuses on customer outcome-driven innovation. In addition, Teelock will scale, mentor, and manage the entire product team including product managers, technical product managers, and UX designers.



“Ranjeev is a deeply experienced leader with an impeccable sense for strategic product management and a proven track record of being customer-focused to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “Ranjeev will be integral to our leadership team as we continue to build out our vision for our product offerings and further drive profitable growth.”

Teelock comes from a family of entrepreneurs and launched his own company, Nexus Systems, in 1999. The company offers accounts payable automation software that manages the entire purchase-to-pay process. After much success, RealPage approached Teelock to assist in building its product suite to help owners and managers of multifamily and commercial properties a whole universe of web-based integrated software, services and solutions to help find and retain the right tenants, increase revenue, lease faster and simplify all management processes. He spent ten years at RealPage for ten years in a variety of leadership roles.

Teelock most recently served as CPO for First Advantage where he led the transformation from a transactional to a subscription revenue model for its continuous background check products. He worked for the company for over seven years under two different private equity firms and was part of the management team that took the company public.

