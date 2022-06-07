Acronis Introduces Unique, Turn-Key Data Loss Prevention Solution at RSAC

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today debuted a new Advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) pack for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a game-changing solution that shields managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses of all sizes from data leakage. Notably, the solution does not require months for deployment, and highly skilled teams to maintain it.

Drawing from decades-long experience enabling MSPs in data protection, this expansion resolves the main obstacles hindering the broader adoption of DLP solutions: grueling roll-out and cumbersome ongoing administrative execution.

For years, organizations have struggled to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access via external attacks or insider risks such as IT misconfigurations and human error. Only a handful of large enterprises had the resources to manage the overall complexity, high deployment costs, and more significant obstacles that come with DLP adoption. Which is why the global DLP market size is set to exceed US$6 billion by 2026, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc.

According to the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, “Small and midsize organizations often struggle to implement and operate DLP tools. Consulting and managed DLP services can offer a path to value in terms of managing tools, but they cannot replace internal data knowledge and ownership of risk by business units.” [1]

“Across the clients we work with daily, fear of their financial records or customer data appearing on Google search keeps them up at night. It keeps us up, too,” said Lawrence Troemel, President of NobleTec. “We want to help them close the gap, but it’s really tough to cost-effectively succeed within short time frames – especially when a new customer comes to us after a major breach.”

Acronis Advanced DLP

The integration of behavioral-based DLP capabilities into the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform is what extends its ability to deliver unified data protection, cybersecurity and management across systems, data and workloads regardless of their location. It offers an unparalleled range of cyber protection capabilities that span the NIST cybersecurity framework from Identification to Recovery to ensure business continuity in the face of cybercriminals, insider risk threats or technology failure.

The Early Access version of Acronis Advanced DLP:

Protects sensitive data transferred via a wide array of user and system connections including for example, instant messaging and peripheral devices.

Uses the same, unified Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console and agent for data visibility and classification.

Offers out-of-box data classification templates for common regulatory frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS.

Provides continuous monitoring for DLP incidents with multiple policy enforcement options, enabling ongoing automated policy adjustment to business-specifics.

Includes robust audit and logging capabilities, giving administrators the ability to respond effectively to DLP events and conduct post-breach forensic investigations.



With a single platform and agent enabling this highly accessible form of DLP, both MSPs and businesses will benefit from faster, easier deployment and time-to-value, while avoiding all the most common threats to data. These same benefits can be accrued by larger organizations needing immediate protection while evaluating more complex and sophisticated DLP programs with multi-year implementation cycles. “The application of policies and parameters is fast, even the interface for the end user is friendly regarding alerts and exceptions,” said Rafael M Acuña Giraldo, Information Security Specialist and IT Support Coordinator at Info Comunicaciones S.A.S.

Acronis Early Access Program

This new Advanced DLP technology is now available in an Early Access Program via Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Existing Acronis customers and partners using the platform can provision and trial the solution at no cost.

In addition, for organizations new to Acronis and its platform, the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform with Advanced DLP is also available as a free trial.

First-ever demo at RSAC 2022

As one of the attending partners, Acronis will showcase a demo of its new Advanced DLP for Cyber Protect Cloud at the RSA Conference on June 6-9, 2022 in San Francisco in the North Hall at Booth #N-5475. To learn more about Acronis at RSAC 2022, visit the event page.

To learn more about the company and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Platform, visit www.acronis.com.

[1] 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, Published 28, June 2021 - ID G00742074 – 12, By Ravisha Chugh, Andrew Bales. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Acronis:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.

Contact for press release: Kayla Fedorowicz | Corporate Communications & Public Relations | kayla.fedorowicz@acronis.com