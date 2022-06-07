MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Open New Physical Therapy Clinic in Norwalk

Carlsbad, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading U.S.-based owner-operator of nearly 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first-ever physical therapy clinic in Norwalk, California. The opening marks the 32nd clinic in PRN’s joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system. The Norwalk clinic will operate under PRN’s network brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab).

“Our collaboration with joint venture partner MemorialCare continues to make leading physical therapy care accessible to more people,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “At this new Cal Rehab clinic in Norwalk, our experienced clinical team will receive guidance and support from our trusted clinic director, Nelson Guiang.”

Dr. Guiang, PT, DPT, C-PS, will lead the day-to-day operations of the facility as the clinic director. He received a bachelor’s degree from Long Beach State before attending Chapman University to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. He has vast experience in an outpatient orthopedic setting, working with all levels of athletes and specializing in Temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ).

“More clinics means more access and opportunity for MemorialCare to deliver a better experience and a better continuity of care—at a reduced cost—to patients across the Southern California region,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “PRN’s network of physical therapy clinics is one of the fastest expanding in the country, with a reach that enables us to provide patients a comprehensive range of treatments.”

The Cal Rehab – Norwalk physical therapy clinic located at 12539 Imperial Hwy., unit 201, welcomes patients of all ages, offering a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation, and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more. Cal Rehab accepts most insurance plans and works with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

The MemorialCare–PRN partnership’s network extends across Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about Cal Rehab or to schedule an appointment at the new Norwalk clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website, memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy, or call (714) 242-2587 to book an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of nearly 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.