Beam Global Increases Momentum in Enterprise Customers, Multi-Unit Orders, Repeat Customers

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced continued growth in repeat orders, multiple-unit orders and enterprise customer orders during the 2nd quarter of 2022, demonstrating market momentum for EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging systems across government and enterprise.



“On the heels of a record Q1, we have a solid mix of new EV ARC orders thus far this quarter from both new and repeat customers, and the majority of these customers are placing multi-unit orders, demonstrating the increasing adoption and demand we expect to see throughout 2022,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We are also seeing the return of enterprise customers with nearly 40% of new orders so far this quarter from non-government customers. I believe this combination bodes well for continued growth in 2022.”

Orders and deployments thus far in Q2 span 12 states, including the two new states of New Jersey and Illinois, bringing the total to 31 states in the US where EV ARC™ systems are deployed. EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging systems generate and store their own electricity, and deliver that energy to any quality brand charger the customer chooses. Because the EV ARC™ is off grid, it requires no permitting, no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill. Customers can continue to charge during grid outages, inclement weather and emergencies, and can offer EV charging in locations without sufficient circuitry to support EV charging.

About Beam Global



Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

