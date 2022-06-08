The best of both worlds: numbers and casino in Expanse Studios’ Instant Keno

LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You don't have to choose between keno and the casino if you enjoy both. If you've ever wanted to play Instant Keno, you've come to the right place.



Expanse Studios, a video game developer, is bringing the phenomenon to online casinos.

We've all tried our luck at the lottery at least once, with varying degrees of success. Instant Keno is the best lottery game out there, and it's also the quickest. When you're ready, start the draw, and the numbers will be drawn instantly. What do you think?

With no "particular" category to fit Instant Keno into, it stands out and becomes enticing. Because you operate Instant Keno yourself, there is no waiting five minutes for a new draw. This makes it unique.





Play six combinations in one draw with Instant Keno.

If you want to place a wager on something other than the outcome of a random number drawing, you have a lot of options.

Winnings up to 10.000 times the stake

If a player correctly predicts all from 2 to 10 numbers drawn, the odds increase from 7 all the way to a staggering 10.000.

And that's not all; Instant Keno also comes with multipliers! Circuits are multiplied independently. A multiplier of two might double your winnings if you're lucky - double the money you expected to win!

The game is also available on http://meridianbet.com

