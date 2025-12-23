Expanse Studios (GMGI) Enters Belgian iGaming Market

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the gaming content subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), announced it will launch its proprietary game portfolio in Belgium through a content distribution partnership with Golden Palace, a licensed Belgian online casino aggregator.

The launch marks Expanse Studios' entry into the Belgian market, expanding the Company's European distribution footprint. Expanse Studios' game content will be available to Belgian players through Golden Palace's aggregation platform, which distributes content to licensed B+ operators in Belgium's regulated online casino market.

Belgium's online casino market generated €455 million in gross gaming revenue in 2023, growing 20.2% year-over-year and representing the largest segment of Belgium's €944.6 million online gambling market, according to the Belgian Gaming Commission. The market operates under strict regulatory standards enforced by the Belgian Gaming Commission, with 24 active B+ license holders.

Expanse Studios develops proprietary slot and table game content distributed through B2B partnerships to over 1,300 operators globally. The agreement will enable Expanse Studios to expand market presence across regulated European jurisdictions while maintaining focus on content development.

"Belgium represents a very attractive, highly regulated market for Expanse Studios—strong revenue growth, strict compliance standards, and established digital adoption," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Partnering with Golden Palace's aggregation platform provides immediate distribution access to licensed Belgian operators while maintaining our focus on content development rather than direct market licensing. This aggregator model enables scalable European expansion across multiple regulated jurisdictions."

Expanse Studios' Belgian launch follows the Company's B2B distribution strategy of partnering with licensed aggregators to distribute proprietary gaming content across regulated European markets.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com