Expanse Studios Launches Panda World Wide for New Year Promotional Season

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced the launch of Panda World Wide, a New Year-themed slot game designed to support operator promotional campaigns during the Q4 2025 holiday season.

The 3x3 slot features festive New Year imagery set in a celebration-themed cityscape with fireworks and seasonal elements, targeting the holiday promotional window when licensed operators historically increase marketing activity to drive player acquisition and reactivation campaigns.

Panda World Wide is optimized for both real-money gaming and social casino platforms, with medium volatility and accessible gameplay mechanics designed for mass-market player engagement during seasonal promotional periods.

"Seasonal content releases are strategically timed to align with operator marketing calendars and periods of elevated player activity," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Panda World Wide addresses specific operator needs during the New Year promotional window—accessible gameplay for casual audiences, integrated promotional tools, and multi-platform compatibility across real-money and social environments. As we scale our B2B distribution to 1,300+ operators, understanding seasonal demand patterns and delivering timely content becomes a competitive advantage."

Addressing Seasonal Operator Demand

Holiday and seasonal content represents a strategic product category for prime B2B gaming providers such as Expanse, as licensed operators require timely promotional assets that align with calendar-driven marketing campaigns.

Panda World Wide's feature set includes the Panda World Wide bonus round, where symbol selection mechanics and Wild substitutions create promotional opportunities for operators running holiday campaigns. The game's respin functionality with symbol-locking mechanics provides extended engagement opportunities designed to increase session duration during high-traffic promotional periods.

The title includes integrated promotional tools—free spins, multilevel progressive jackpots, and tournament functionality—enabling operators to deploy the game within existing marketing infrastructure across both real-money and social casino environments.

Portfolio Strategy Supporting Multiple Platform Types

Panda World Wide expands Expanse's social casino game catalog, a segment representing growing market opportunity as operators diversify revenue streams beyond traditional real-money gaming. The company's portfolio now includes multiple titles optimized for social casino deployment, addressing operator demand for content that functions across different regulatory frameworks and platform types.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a48cf442-ae37-4bd3-b19c-1fdaea7211c0