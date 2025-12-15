Expanse Studios Launches Gates of Christmas Cascading Slot Targeting Premium Player Segment

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), announces the launch of Gates of Christmas, a high-volatility 6x5 cascading slot designed to address operator demand for premium content targeting experienced players and high-value customer segments.

The holiday-themed title features a maximum multiplier of 5,000x, accumulating multiplier mechanics, and bonus-buy functionality, positioning the game for operators serving competitive markets where differentiated high-volatility content drives player retention and lifetime value among premium player demographics.

Gates of Christmas delivers cascading tumble mechanics where matching eight or more symbols triggers wins and chain reactions. Random multipliers ranging from 2x to 500x drop during gameplay, with the free spins feature accumulating multipliers throughout the bonus round for escalating win potential.

Addressing High-Value Player Segment Demand

High-volatility content represents a strategic product category for operators targeting experienced players who prioritize large win potential over frequent smaller payouts. These player segments—often characterized by higher average bet sizes and extended session durations—generate disproportionate revenue contribution for operators, making premium content a critical component of operator acquisition and retention strategies in competitive markets.

The integrated bonus-buy feature allows players in permitted jurisdictions to purchase direct access to the free spins round, addressing player demand for immediate bonus engagement while providing operators with an additional monetization mechanic in markets where bonus-buy functionality is regulatory compliant.

"High-volatility content serves a distinct operator need—attracting and retaining experienced players who drive disproportionate revenue through higher bet levels and engagement frequency," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Gates of Christmas delivers the win potential and gameplay depth that premium player segments expect, with mechanics designed to generate extended sessions and repeat play. As we scale our distribution to 1,300+ operators, portfolio segmentation becomes critical—operators need content that matches their specific player demographics, from casual mass-market titles to premium high-volatility games."

Portfolio Segmentation Strategy

Gates of Christmas represents the premium end of Expanse's holiday content strategy, complementing the recently launched Panda World Wide, which targets casual players with medium volatility and simplified mechanics. This approach reflects Expanse's portfolio development strategy: creating content diversity that addresses different operator segments and player demographics across the company's multi-jurisdictional distribution network.

The game includes integrated promotional tools—free spins, multilevel progressive jackpots, and tournament functionality—enabling operators to deploy Gates of Christmas within existing marketing infrastructure while maintaining the high-volatility gameplay that defines the title's positioning.

Bonus-buy functionality—available in jurisdictions where regulatory frameworks permit—provides operators with flexibility to target different player segments: standard play for markets with bonus-buy restrictions, and instant-access options for markets where players demand immediate bonus engagement.

The launch follows Expanse's portfolio expansion to 58 titles and continues the company's strategy of building content diversity that serves operators across different market conditions, player demographics, and regulatory frameworks throughout its European, Latin American, and North American distribution network.

