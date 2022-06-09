Big Idea Ventures Launches First Startup Competition Dedicated to Plant-Based Innovation in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures (BIV) , the global leader in early-stage investments in the alternative protein sector, is very excited to announce that the Big Idea Food Competition (BIFC) is now open to six countries throughout Asia, in partnership with Informa Markets !

BIFC is an initiative focused on building new entrepreneurial ecosystems, identifying world-class talent and investing in the future of food entrepreneurs across Asia. It will bring together corporates, food leaders, experts and investors working in the alternative protein sector across the region.

All entrepreneurs and startups creating plant-based products in the participating countries are invited to register for the challenge. The top 5 companies in each country will be pitching their product ideas to an esteemed panel of local judges made up of industry professionals and experts in the field.

The winner of each country will then travel to Singapore in early 2023 to compete for the Grand Prize of a US$200,000 investment package and automatic inclusion into Big Idea Venture’s Cohort #8 accelerator program based in Singapore!

‘We are incredibly excited to be pioneering the first competition dedicated to plant-based innovation in Asia. With the Big Idea Ventures Food Competition we will not only discover great new alternative protein talents and companies but we will also bring more awareness than ever to the space. We encourage all plant-based and fermentation-based startups across Asia to apply and join us in this incredible journey!’ said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures.

The six countries where the competition is being held include:

Singapore at Food & Hotel Asia on the 5th of Sept, 2022

at Food & Hotel Asia on the 5th of Sept, 2022 Japan as a virtual event on the 5th of Oct, 2022

as a virtual event on the 5th of Oct, 2022 South Korea as a virtual event on the 19th of Oct, 2022

as a virtual event on the 19th of Oct, 2022 Thailand as a virtual event on the 2nd of Nov, 2022

as a virtual event on the 2nd of Nov, 2022 China at Shanghai Hi & Fi Expo on the 9th of Nov, 2022

at Shanghai Hi & Fi Expo on the 9th of Nov, 2022 Indonesia as a virtual event on the 23rd of Nov, 2022

as a virtual event on the 23rd of Nov, 2022 Event Finals in Singapore as physical event in April 2023



All virtual events will be supported by Saladplate , an Informa Markets’ company, which brings together the hospitality, food & beverage industry's best suppliers and buyers to engage, experience and build business connections.

Who Qualifies?

Plant-based and/or fermentation-based startups

Companies must have their business registered in one of the participating countries

Pre-seed and seed stage companies only

No institutional investments (less than USD$100,000) on cap table

Startup must have pilot product, safe to consume and tested

Must have enough product to test and ultimately present during competition

Should not already be a Big Idea Ventures portfolio company whether now or anytime before the BIFC grand finals in April of 2023.



You can apply now by completing this form to compete in BIFC and you might be the one to represent your country in the finals next year!

Click here to find out more about BIFC and how you can be a part of the innovative work taking place in the alternative protein sector in Asia, whether you are an entrepreneur, startup, corporate or just someone who is interested in the space!

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is solving the world's greatest challenges by supporting the world’s best entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers. Its first fund, the New Protein Fund ($50M+ AUM) invests in global alternative protein companies at the pre-seed stage via its accelerator program and seed to series A via direct investment. New Protein Fund I is backed by leading food corporations including AAK, Avril, Bel Group, Bühler Group, Givaudan, NR Instant Produce, Meiji, Tyson Ventures, and Temasek Holdings. To date, Big Idea Ventures has invested in more than 80 alternative protein companies across 22 countries. New Protein Fund II will open in 2022.

About Informa Markets

FHA-Food & Beverage is organized by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Saladplate

Saladplate is the dedicated 365 community that brings together the hospitality, food & beverage industry's best suppliers and buyers to engage, experience and build business connections via physical and virtual experiences, specialized digital content, and actionable insights. Our platform enables continuous and instant connections and information exchange, making business happen 365 days. Saladplate is part of Informa Markets division of Informa PLC. Powered by the world’s largest trade show organiser, our members have the privilege to connect to the most comprehensive hospitality, food & beverage industry portfolio across Singapore, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and India. For more information, please visit https://www.saladplate.com .

Media Contacts

Olivia Chavassieu Martin olivia.chavassieu@bigideaventures.com

Sumona Chaudhuri sumona.chaudhuri@bigideaventures.com