eGain clients shine in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service Survey yet again

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that its clients topped the lists in several industry sectors in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2022 Survey.



Newsweek partnered with Statista to survey more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The comprehensive, independent, study by the respected global data research firm collected 160,000 evaluations across 16 industries.

eGain clients led in multiple categories, including:

#1 rank in online retailers: food, health, and beauty – shopping TV channels

#1 rank in services: transportation and travel – low-cost airlines

#1 rank in online services and digital products – internet service providers

#1 rank in services: beauty and wellness – nutrition and weight-loss programs

#1 rank in services: real estate and banking services – online banking



In addition, seven eGain clients were ranked #2 and five clients #3 in many other categories.

“We win when our clients win,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are proud to see that our clients are, once again, recognized for their service excellence.”

