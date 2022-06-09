HydroGraph Inc. to Present Super-Material Graphene at Advanced Materials Show

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced today that they will be presenting its innovative graphene product at the upcoming Advanced Materials Show and co-located Graphene Council Commercialization Conference. The shows will take place in Birmingham, UK from Tuesday, June 28-Thursday, June 30. HydroGraph will be featured at Advanced Materials at stand 18-101. Dr. Ranjith Divigalpitiya, HydroGraph chief science officer will lead a roundtable discussion on, “Understanding the Environmental Impact of Graphene-Related Materials.”



“We are very excited for the opportunity at AMS to showcase our patented technology, the Hyperion detonation system, which is a more environmentally friendly process to manufacture high-quality graphene at scale,” said Divigalpitiya. “HydroGraph’s graphene wins for customers on price and performance; with technology that is superior to conventional graphene production in that it costs less and is better for the environment. We are looking forward to speaking with potential customers and industry insiders at the Advanced Materials Show about the power of innovative nanoengineered materials.”

HydroGraph’s initial go-to-market product of graphene, with hydrogen production process in development, marks the beginning for a platform of products in the advanced materials and energy spaces.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow Hydrograph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future products and personnel appointments; the scaling up of the Company’s Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company’s possible exploration of future development in the Manhattan region; and the Company’s future attendance at The Advanced Materials Show event.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

ir@hydrograph.com

HydroGraph Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com