Data443 Announces Industry-First Hybrid Classifications Taxonomy at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022

National Harbor, MD, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS ), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced support from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022, National Harbor for its data platform Data443® Data Identification Manager Hybrid Classifications Taxonomy.

“We have always led the industry to supply over 900 sensitive data patterns that are unique and highly accurate with extremely low false-positive rates. We have now raised the bar for our competitors with the introduction of Data443® Hybrid Classifications Taxonomy support – the ability to take our rich classification vocabulary and generate substantially more accurate and variable taxonomies that provide more targeted value for the business. Indeed, with our newest release – assuming a reasonable base of 4 sensitive classifications for the enterprise – data engineers can create over 6,247,068,796,584 combinations for data detection. While it is not expected that humans would create this number of patterns themselves, the sheer number of available combinations enables machine learning systems to leverage an incredible library to increase accuracy to another level,” commented Data443 CEO & Founder Jason Remillard.

“We chose the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit to release this newest capability because it is the best forum to demonstrate sensitive data identification and governance to leading IT professionals in many industry verticals and get immediate feedback on the technology. We have already demonstrated its functionality on the show floor and look forward to reflecting the application across data domains that include migration to Microsoft® OneDrive and SharePoint, Amazon® AWS long-term data repositories, and Google® Compute Engine,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

The Data443® Hybrid Classification support is immediately available for the hundreds of customers of Data443® Identification Manager and Data443® Data Archive Manager. Please see us at Booth #403 at the Gartner Security & Risk Summit 2022 or book a demonstration online at: https://data443.com/data-identification-manager/

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our industry-leading framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement overall data protection and privacy management strategies.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

Forward-Looking Statements

