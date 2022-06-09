Basis Technologies Releases Data Visualization Solution to Automate Advertising Reporting

CHICAGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced the release of data visualization capabilities that streamline campaign reporting. Data Canvas is designed to improve communication between agencies and their clients through live, customizable dashboards. The feature simplifies time-consuming reporting processes and reduces repetitive manual tasks required to build and share digital advertising reports. It automatically gathers data on ad tactics managed in the Basis platform -- programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. Basis is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance.



Conveying a campaign’s story to clients is fundamental to agency growth. Throughout campaigns, agencies prepare recurring reports by manually pulling and organizing data, and then converting it into charts for documents or presentations. The effort involves multiple steps and team members, which diverts focus away from strategic analysis and creative thinking. Furthermore, standalone programmatic ad platforms lack data visualization tools that showcase programmatic’s performance alongside other ad buying tactics. Agencies that lack automation and specialized teams for sophisticated reporting would benefit from technology-driven efficiencies that empower their teams to focus on revenue-generating activities. Basis solves these challenges through visualization seamlessly integrated with media workflow and omnichannel buying.

“Basis Technologies understands the essentials of agencies and digital media. Data Canvas helps our team synthesize and share vital information in easy-to-understand formats,” said Audra Foley, VP of media, TAG. “When we are able to provide clients with real-time campaign insights visually, it sparks creative collaboration, enabling us to channel more energy into actions and optimizations that drive performance for our media and our clients’ business.”

By displaying planning and delivery data in live, customizable dashboards, Data Canvas enables agencies to:

Automate how campaign data is presented to clients

Reduce time spent manually creating and editing reports

Focus more resources on analysis, insights and campaign strategy

Effectively determine impactful optimizations

Data Canvas features up-to-date information for Basis users and their teams. Once a dashboard is created using one of the customizable templates, the client or agency can review the data at any point in the campaign. Cross-channel data is structured to be visually comprehensible based on users’ specific needs. Users can showcase digital media successes and garner insights that inform decision-making.

“Data Canvas can deliver deep insights that are part of the hallmark of Basis Technologies’ vision to create the most comprehensive automation and business management platform for digital media,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “I believe the Basis platform showcases how agencies can improve their business relationships as well as the health of our industry overall by weaving together disparate teams, processes, and platforms.”

Basis serves as a centralized interface that connects all stages of a media campaign – from campaign planning, media buying, measurement and optimizations, all the way through to contract and billing reconciliation. This enables marketers to optimize paid advertising performance automatically. Data Canvas is the first feature created by Basis Technologies from its acquisition of QuanticMind in 2021.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as ‘Centro,’ is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

