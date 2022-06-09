Registration Now Open for ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User’s Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce that registration for ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User’s Conference is now available. ELEVATE will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on October 24-27, 2022.



“ELEVATE is the time for our customers, users, partners, and broader community to come together and talk about the real challenges they’re facing, and how technology can help,” said Gustavo Vargas, Chief Operations Officer at Command Alkon. “With over 80 hours of hands-on user training, 200+ hours of keynotes and breakout sessions, product labs, solutions zones that highlight the latest innovations, and an industry exhibition hall, ELEVATE brings together expertise that educates, connects, and trains professionals in the building materials and construction environments to move the industry forward.”

ELEVATE attracts system users and administrators; operational, financial and sales managers; industry leaders; and change agents across the construction community, including materials suppliers and producers, logistics providers, and industry vendors to share best practices, advise on industry technology needs, and collaborate on common pain points and improved communications and workflows.

TRAININGDAYS will also be offered in conjunction with ELEVATE to allow system users and administrators to master application skills, stay up-to-date on new software features, and learn tips and tricks from application experts and industry peers.

For more information, visit the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com