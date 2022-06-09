English French

Atos and OVHcloud partner to accelerate development of quantum computing

Ahead of the France Quantum conference on June 14, Atos and OVHcloud join forces to expand quantum emulation.

Paris and Roubaix - June 9, 2022 - Atos and OVHcloud, the European leader in cloud computing, announce a partnership in the field of quantum computing to make Atos’ quantum emulator available “as a service” through OVHcloud offers. This European premiere will make quantum emulations technologies more accessible, thereby expanding the quantum technologies’ ecosystem. Research laboratories, universities, startups and large companies will ultimately have the opportunity to design quantum software and explore pioneering applications well ahead of the market.

By fostering the emergence of tomorrow champions, and by encouraging their international reach, Atos and OVHcloud are committed to contributing to the development of a coherent ecosystem ready for the advent of quantum computing technologies. Thanks to the two European leaders, both public and private players of this burgeoning ecosystem will have access to a quantum development environment wherever they are located, so they can develop and experiment “as a service” software bricks, ahead of the effective release of the first quantum computers.

By emulating a real quantum environment, this offering aims to reproduce the various approaches to quantum computation. Using the unique power of Atos’ SMP BullSequana X800 server, the Atos QLM achieves unrivalled simulation capabilities, covering three different quantum programming modes (the gate model, the annealing model and the analog model). When deployed within OVHcloud, users will be able to emulate circuits up to 38 qubits in double precision, and solve quantum annealing problems of up to 5,000+ qubits.

Scalable and interoperableAtos’ QLM enables the development of hardware-independent quantum software layers in program, annealing and analog modes, thanks to its unique and patented quantum compilation technology. This unique technology will also pave the way for the first applications that are optimized for first generation processors known as NISQ or Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum.

In choosing Atos technology as an anchor for its future developments, OVHcloud will be in a position to offer quantum computation solutions through Jupyter Notebooks, offering developers easy access. Designed according to free and open standards, the Notebook will offer a variable level of performances depending on the infrastructure, which will benefit from the work already carried out by the Artificial Intelligence teams at OVHcloud.

Concerned with strengthening the European digital ecosystem by embracing the next technological leaps, Atos and OVHcloud commit themselves to encouraging the adoption of this new paradigm to contribute to Europe’s technological sovereignty and to foster the emergence of new champions in this field.

"By announcing this partnership, OVHcloud confirms its ambition to address and make accessible to the greatest number of people the most advanced technologies. The quantum revolution and the deployment of the first use cases cannot be achieved without the Cloud, whose consumption mode and freedom of use are uniquely able to unite expert communities” said Thierry Souche, CTO, OVHcloud.

For Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Director of HPC, AI and Quantum, Atos, "This partnership is a major milestone in preparing the quantum revolution. Thanks to OVHcloud, we can offer an “as a service” cloud version to democratize and share our quantum emulation technologies more widely to prepare for the future. We are convinced that the future of high-performance computing lies in the hybridization of our technologies, between traditional computing and the integration of co-processors, accelerators, quantum and cloud technologies. Already a pioneer in quantum with the launch of our QLM in 2017, which was the first emulator on the market, this strategic partnership with OVHcloud is an additional step forward in our quantum strategy."

