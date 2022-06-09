EI Design Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that EI Design is living their mission to deliver learning and performance support solutions that drive performance gain and maximize training ROI.

As a strategic partner, they help their customers deliver training at the speed of business and accelerate their upskilling and reskilling initiatives. They also help organizations set the right foundation to measure training effectiveness, optimize the impact of training, and establish a stronger tie between learning and performance.

They use a holistic approach to drive continuous development and trigger behavioral transformation. Their solutions offer a high engagement quotient, drive performance gain, and deliver a high ROI for the learner, business, and organization.

“We are pleased to recognize EI Design as a Platinum Smartchoice® Preferred Provider. They have positioned themselves as a strategic partner to tackle any and all of the challenges of the changing workplace head-on, thanks to their vast technology experience and consultative, advisory relationships with their customers. They are a leader when it comes to creating innovative, immersive learning experiences.

EI Design takes an in-depth, consultative approach with its clients. They take the time to understand the organization’s performance needs and goals, and design programs that deliver a high ROI,” said BHG’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding EI Design as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver on their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire EI Design organization. During this time, Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of EI Design’s product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material, and social media strategy.

Asha Pandey, Founder and Chief Learning Strategist at EI Design, said “We are proud to be recognized as Brandon Hall Group Platinum Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider for the second consecutive year. Our association with Brandon Hall Group has helped us further strengthen our position as a trusted partner for L&D teams across the world.”

Speaking further on this recognition, she said “At a time when the L&D function is tasked with doing more than ever with less in terms of budget, headcount, skillsets, and technology, it is crucial for organizations to ensure training investments drive effective learning and business results.

Over the past two decades, we have helped our customers deliver learning programs that drive performance gain and maximize their training ROI. This recognition is a strong validation of our ability towards these efforts.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that EI Design offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred providers or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services that aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

---About EI Design

EI Design is a learning experience design company that partners with its customers in their Digital Transformation journey. They have two decades of experience in designing Learning and Performance Support Solutions that drive performance gain and maximize training ROI.

They deliver high-impact learning solutions that offer a high engagement quotient, drive employee performance, and deliver a high ROI for the learner, business, and organization. EI Design has received recognition from leading analysts and industry publications on their frameworks and methodologies to measure training effectiveness and impact.

From content development, LearnTech, to L&D Advisory and Consulting, they are the single-source partner of choice for training. They cover the entire spectrum of corporate training needs with the experience of servicing customers from more than 26 industry verticals.