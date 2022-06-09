TopLine Federal Credit Union Joins Forces With Three Other Credit Unions to Launch a New Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has formed a partnership with Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Hiway Credit Union and Spire Credit Union to launch a new Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) called United Financials Capital (UFC) with the objective to collaborate on lending opportunities for public and private commercial and infrastructure projects throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.



United Financials Capital (UFC) will directly facilitate collaboration and drive organizational efficiencies through lending services, allowing credit unions to enter the business participation marketplace immediately. UFC owners and subscribers will all benefit from their shared expertise and bring value to businesses and community developers, while enhancing the member experience. By building on existing resources in each identified target market, UFC will reduce costs, increase revenue and create new opportunities for credit unions.

The new CUSO’s leaders also hope to create a safe zone of innovation for vetting new business ideas within the credit union model, and plan to identify, evaluate and pursue new public-private partnerships within the communities served by their members – with the goal of providing additional lending opportunities.

United Financials Capital’s new leadership includes Michael Dalglish as CEO and founder, and Board of Directors include Dave Boden, president/CEO of Hiway, as board chair, Dave Larson, president/CEO of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Tom Smith, president/CEO of TopLine Federal Credit Union and Dan Stoltz, president/CEO of Spire Credit Union.

“By joining forces, merging resources and working together, United Financials Capital CUSO can expand the reach of credit union lending services and provide more opportunities to small and mid-sized businesses and community developers throughout Minnesota,” said Tom Smith, president/CEO of TopLine Federal Credit Union. “This not-for-profit financial cooperative collaboration signifies that we are all stronger when we work together, and stays true to the philosophy of “People Helping People” that we live by each day.”

United Financials Capital will serve Minnesota credit unions of all sizes, supporting the seven cooperative principles, and adhering to their core values of collaboration, inclusion, integrity, innovation, respect and service. For more information about visit https://unitedfinancialscapital.com.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $678 million and serves over 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/toplinefcu.

