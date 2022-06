English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid publishes the information about the activities of the gas transmission system operator Amber Grid presented by CEO Nemunas Biknius during the event on June 9, 2022.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachment