Sardine partners with Zero Hash to offer crypto on-ramp through instant bank ACH transfers

CHICAGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sardine , a leading provider of fraud and compliance infrastructure for fintechs and crypto companies, has partnered with Zero Hash to offer instant ACH settlement on fiat-to-crypto transactions.

Zero Hash is the leading B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure. Zero Hash abstracts away the technological and regulatory complexities of fiat–to-crypto conversions and provides the complete building blocks including liquidity, custody, on-chain withdrawals as well as the compliance infrastructure.

Sardine’s instant ACH settlement product takes on all fraud related risks to enable their customers to offer “buy/sell” of Crypto in real-time. This removes the traditional 3-7 day waiting period for consumers before they gain access to their funds. With Sardine, Fintech companies, Financial Institutions, NFT marketplaces, crypto exchanges and web3 platforms now have the ability to accept crypto payments through instant-ACH.

Soups Ranjan, CEO, and Co-founder of Sardine said: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Zero Hash who have been an incredible partner in helping us get to market quickly with a unique offering. Together we can enable the market to move money confidently and in real time across web3 and traditional rails.”

Edward Woodford, CEO, and Founder of Zero Hash commented: “We are pleased to partner with Sardine, who offer a key pillar in the Web 3.0 economy. This partnership offers one of the fastest and safest ways to on-ramp crypto. Zero Hash’s mission is to provide secure and regulated access to crypto to everyone everywhere.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and DeFi. Clients include MoneyLion, Transak, Deserve, DraftKings, Step, MoonPay, tastyworks. Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

About Sardine

Sardine is a behavior-based fraud and compliance platform used by leading financial institutions, fintech, crypto, and NFT companies to prevent fraud during account opening, funding, and payments. Sardine also provides full fraud guarantees when funds are acquired via ACH or card rails. The team built the fraud prevention and compliance infrastructure that scaled both Coinbase and Revolut.

Sardine is backed by world class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, NYCA, and XYZ. Customers include Brex, MoonPay, Bakkt and Candy Digital.

To stop fraud and increase customer conversion visit us at www.sardine.ai

