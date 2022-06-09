AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Chairman Purchase of Shares

LONDON and PHOENIX, Ariz., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gabriele Cerrone, has notified the Company that he has recently purchased 20,000 ACUT shares in the open market. This brings his total holdings to 3,821,226 shares.



AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology - to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

