Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 526 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 2 June 2022



Euronext Brussels 8 701 38.39 38.70 38.22 334 031 MTF CBOE 7 578 38.39 38.66 38.22 290 919 MTF Tuquoise 983 38.40 38.60 38.30 37 747 MTF Aquis 1 803 38.40 38.66 38.24 69 235 3 June 2022



Euronext Brussels 8 847 38.47 38.66 38.36 340 344 MTF CBOE 7 831 38.47 38.70 38.34 301 259 MTF Turquoise 1 228 37.46 38.64 38.36 46 001 MTF Aquis 1 856 37.48 38.68 38.36 69 563 6 June 2022



Euronext Brussels 8 475 38.80 38.94 38.50 328 830 MTF CBOE 7 189 38.80 38.94 38.44 278 933 MTF Turquoise 914 38.83 38.94 38.70 35 491 MTF Aquis 1 759 38.82 38.94 38.64 68 284 7 June 2022



Euronext Brussels 8 476 38.95 39.40 38.60 330 140 MTF CBOE 7 134 38.95 39.34 38.66 277 869 MTF Turquoise 880 38.96 39.30 38.72 34 285 MTF Aquis 1 689 38.94 39.34 38.58 65 770 8 June 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 379 39.18 39.68 38.62 328 289 MTF CBOE 7 017 39.13 39.60 38.64 274 575 MTF Turquoise 1 004 39.16 39.68 38.70 39 317 MTF Aquis 1 783 39.16 39.70 38.72 69 822 Total 93 526 38.71 39.70 38.22 3 620 705



As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.



Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 200 shares during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 June 2022 200 37.90 37.90 37.90 7 580 3 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 June 2022 500 38.60 38.60 38.60 19 300 8 June 2022 5 500 38.93 39.44 38.36 214 115 Total 6 200 - - - 240 995









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 June 2022 1 400 38.56 38.70 38.40 53 984 3 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 June 2022 2 500 38.82 38.90 38.72 97 050 7 June 2022 2 500 39.24 39.40 39.00 98 100 8 June 2022 1 200 39.63 39.70 39.54 47 556 Total 7 600 - - - 296 690

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 444 shares.

On 8 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 010 463 own shares, or 6.63 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





