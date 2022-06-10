Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 526 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
| 2 June 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 701
|38.39
|38.70
|38.22
|334 031
|MTF CBOE
|7 578
|38.39
|38.66
|38.22
|290 919
|MTF Tuquoise
|983
|38.40
|38.60
|38.30
|37 747
|MTF Aquis
|1 803
|38.40
|38.66
|38.24
|69 235
| 3 June 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 847
|38.47
|38.66
|38.36
|340 344
|MTF CBOE
|7 831
|38.47
|38.70
|38.34
|301 259
|MTF Turquoise
|1 228
|37.46
|38.64
|38.36
|46 001
|MTF Aquis
|1 856
|37.48
|38.68
|38.36
|69 563
| 6 June 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 475
|38.80
|38.94
|38.50
|328 830
|MTF CBOE
|7 189
|38.80
|38.94
|38.44
|278 933
|MTF Turquoise
|914
|38.83
|38.94
|38.70
|35 491
|MTF Aquis
|1 759
|38.82
|38.94
|38.64
|68 284
| 7 June 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 476
|38.95
|39.40
|38.60
|330 140
|MTF CBOE
|7 134
|38.95
|39.34
|38.66
|277 869
|MTF Turquoise
|880
|38.96
|39.30
|38.72
|34 285
|MTF Aquis
|1 689
|38.94
|39.34
|38.58
|65 770
|8 June 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 379
|39.18
|39.68
|38.62
|328 289
|MTF CBOE
|7 017
|39.13
|39.60
|38.64
|274 575
|MTF Turquoise
|1 004
|39.16
|39.68
|38.70
|39 317
|MTF Aquis
|1 783
|39.16
|39.70
|38.72
|69 822
|Total
|93 526
|38.71
|39.70
|38.22
|3 620 705
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 200 shares during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 June 2022
|200
|37.90
|37.90
|37.90
|7 580
|3 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 June 2022
|500
|38.60
|38.60
|38.60
|19 300
|8 June 2022
|5 500
|38.93
|39.44
|38.36
|214 115
|Total
|6 200
|-
|-
|-
|240 995
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 June 2022
|1 400
|38.56
|38.70
|38.40
|53 984
|3 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 June 2022
|2 500
|38.82
|38.90
|38.72
|97 050
|7 June 2022
|2 500
|39.24
|39.40
|39.00
|98 100
|8 June 2022
|1 200
|39.63
|39.70
|39.54
|47 556
|Total
|7 600
|-
|-
|-
|296 690
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 444 shares.
On 8 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 010 463 own shares, or 6.63 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
