Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 526 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
2 June 2022

  		Euronext Brussels 8 701 38.39 38.70 38.22 334 031
MTF CBOE 7 578 38.39 38.66 38.22 290 919
MTF Tuquoise  983 38.40 38.60 38.30 37 747
MTF Aquis 1 803 38.40 38.66 38.24 69 235
3 June 2022

  		Euronext Brussels 8 847 38.47 38.66 38.36 340 344
MTF CBOE 7 831 38.47 38.70 38.34 301 259
MTF Turquoise 1 228 37.46 38.64 38.36 46 001
MTF Aquis 1 856 37.48 38.68 38.36 69 563
6 June 2022

  		Euronext Brussels 8 475 38.80 38.94 38.50 328 830
MTF CBOE 7 189 38.80 38.94 38.44 278 933
MTF Turquoise  914 38.83 38.94 38.70 35 491
MTF Aquis 1 759 38.82 38.94 38.64 68 284
7 June 2022

  		Euronext Brussels 8 476 38.95 39.40 38.60 330 140
MTF CBOE 7 134 38.95 39.34 38.66 277 869
MTF Turquoise  880 38.96 39.30 38.72 34 285
MTF Aquis 1 689 38.94 39.34 38.58 65 770
8 June 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 379 39.18 39.68 38.62 328 289
MTF CBOE 7 017 39.13 39.60 38.64 274 575
MTF Turquoise 1 004 39.16 39.68 38.70 39 317
MTF Aquis 1 783 39.16 39.70 38.72 69 822
Total   93 526 38.71 39.70 38.22 3 620 705


As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 200 shares during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 June 2022 to 8 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 June 2022 200 37.90 37.90 37.90 7 580
3 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
7 June 2022 500 38.60 38.60 38.60 19 300
8 June 2022 5 500 38.93 39.44 38.36 214 115
Total 6 200  - - - 240 995


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 June 2022 1 400 38.56 38.70 38.40 53 984
3 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 June 2022 2 500 38.82 38.90 38.72 97 050
7 June 2022 2 500 39.24 39.40 39.00 98 100
8 June 2022 1 200 39.63 39.70 39.54 47 556
Total 7 600 - - 296 690

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 444 shares.

On 8 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 010 463 own shares, or 6.63 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


