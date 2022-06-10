Aegion Announces Acquisition of EN-TECH Corporation’s Cured-in-Place Lining Division

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation, and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of EN-TECH Corporation’s cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining division.



EN-TECH, headquartered in Closter, N.J., has been a leading provider of pipe maintenance and rehabilitation solutions across the Northeast since 1983. The acquisition of EN-TECH’s CIPP lining division will accelerate and innovate Aegion’s operational capabilities, enhance its technological solutions, and expand its geographic presence.

“We are excited to welcome the EN-TECH team to Aegion and widen our geographic reach and service offerings to our customers,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “This acquisition enables the EN-TECH and Aegion teams to combine our expertise in operations and manufacturing in order to position us for continued growth and industry leadership.”

EN-TECH employees and facilities will continue to provide the same quality CIPP services for which EN-TECH is known in New York and New Jersey.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship with Aegion for nearly three decades, and this transaction is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Gene Camali, EN-TECH Corporation. “Our shared values and focus on safety, quality, and results make this transaction a natural next step for EN-TECH.”

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About EN-TECH

Since 1983, EN-TECH has blended efficiency and ingenuity to affordably deliver innovative results. EN-TECH is a leading provider of sewer rehabilitation and concrete restoration solutions to serve client’s needs from inspection through complete rehabilitation.

More information about EN-TECH can be found at www.en-techcorp.com.

For more information, contact:



Aegion Corporation

Beth Kerley

Senior Director, Communications & Marketing

corpcomms@aegion.com